UAE Exchange partners with Sri Lanka's eZ Cash

Mar 29, Dubai: UAE Exchange, a leading global remittance, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, has partnered with eZ Cash, Sri Lanka's largest and pioneering mobile payment network managed by Dialog Axiata, for instant mobile wallet credit. With this service, Sri Lankan expatriates residing in the UAE can now transfer funds instantly to their beneficiary's mobile wallet in Sri Lanka.

