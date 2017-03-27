U.S., Sri Lanka Marines, Sailors work together on disaster relief,...

Mar 28, Colombo: The United States Marines and Sailors will work with their Sri Lankan counterparts in a training exercise focused on the infantry and logistical skills necessary to implement humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, the US Navy said in a press release on Monday. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit , embarked aboard USS Comstock , arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday for a theater security cooperation engagement.

