U.S. Navy's 12th Pacific Partnership mission in Sri Lanka

Mar 05, Colombo: The U.S. Navy's Pacific Partnership will engage in Sri Lanka for the first time in the 12-year history of the mission making the mission's initial outreach to South Asia. The U.S. Navy is partnering with personnel from Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to help improve disaster response preparedness in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Vietnam during this year's 12th annual Pacific Partnership mission, beginning March 1. Civil and military personnel of the Pacific Partnership are scheduled to arrive in Hambantota to participate in a series of humanitarian and disaster relief exercises and a US Navy fleet has already arrived in the island as part of the mission to facilitate and organize the Mission, NewsRadio reported.

Chicago, IL

