Two years or twenty years make no difference to Sri Lanka! Tamil...

Our immediate concern about the two years extension is it would embolden and encourage Sri Lankan security forces to commit further abuses against Tamils. Urge to send UN Human Rights Monitors" COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once again, the Tamil victims of crimes are forgotten in the complacency of the international community with respect to justice for the victims of the crimes of the Sri Lankan State during the armed conflict on the island.

