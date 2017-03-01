The Norwegian pension fund doubles its investment in Sri Lanka
Mar 02, Colombo: Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, started investing in Sri Lanka in 2015. The fund has more than doubled its investment in Sri Lanka by end of 2016, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Colombo said in a release.
