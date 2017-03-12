The Good Karma Hospital: Amanda Redma...

The Good Karma Hospital: Amanda Redman, Neil Morrissey and Phyllis Logan on their favou...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

Filming in Sri Lanka is hell" smiles Phyllis Logan as she sips a fresh juice on Unawatuna Beach, one of the island's most famous stretches of golden sand and the filming base for T he Good Karma Hospital. "But someone's got to do it! a It has been absolutely delightful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 4 hr Elvis 8
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC