Tamils for Trump: Hybrid Court for Sri Lankan War Crimes Should Be...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Both Sri Lankan President Srisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wikramasinghe have refused to have a hybrid court in Sri Lanka due to constitutional impediment to the appointment of non-citizens to the highest court exercising criminal jurisdiction; in addition, these Sri Lankans have told the media that having a hybrid court in Sri Lanka might bring the war back in Sri Lanka. It is best to have the hybrid court for Sri Lankan war crimes outside of Sri Lanka.

