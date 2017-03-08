Tamil Nadu fisherman's death revives ...

Tamil Nadu fisherman's death revives demand for Katchatheevu island

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Indian Express

The death of a Tamil Nadu fisherman on Tuesday in alleged firing by the Sri Lankan navy personnel has revived the demand for the Katchatheevu island. Several political leaders have argued that the alleged atrocities by Sri Lankan navy would only end if the 285-acre is brought under India's control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 3 hr Canada Needs Immi... 4
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC