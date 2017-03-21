Switzerland Urged to Exercise Universal Jurissdiction to Arrest...
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam , have urged the Government of Switzerland to exercise Universal Jurisdiction to arrest visiting Sri Lanka's retired Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity committed against Tamils during his time as Rear Admiral of the Sri Lankan Navy. It is not clear whether Sri Lankan Government will step in to protect retired Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara under diplomatic cover, since he belongs to the opposition political party led by former President Mahinda Rajapakse.
