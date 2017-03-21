Statement on Sri Lanka by: Hon Mr Steven J Rapp, former US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes
Transcript of an oral statement made by Hon Mr Steven J Rapp, former US Ambassador-at-Large and currently Distinguished Fellow at The Hague Institute for Global Justice, in conversation with Hon K Manikcka Vasagar, Minister for International Affairs with the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam in Geneva on 15 March 2017. Hello and Good Day! I am here in Geneva and one of the issues upon which I am engaging is something that I worked very hard on when I was US Ambassador-at-large for Global Criminal Justice visiting Sri Lanka twice in 2012 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC