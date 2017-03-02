Sri Lanka's Tamil party asks for U.N. pressure over alleged war crimes
Sri Lanka's main Tamil party has asked the United Nations to put pressure on the Sri Lankan government to investigate and prosecute alleged war crimes committed during the country's 26-year war against Tamil separatists. The government agreed in 2015 to act on the reports of human rights abuses but has done nothing since, M. A. Sumanthiran, a legislator and spokesman for Tamil National Alliance, said late on Tuesday.
