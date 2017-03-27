Sri Lanka's state owned retail network chain Sathosa will not be privatized, Minister vows

Mar 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen has assured that the country's largest state owned retail network chain Lanka Sathosa is strengthened by the government and will not be privatized. "This sales network is being strengthened by us...We will not privatize Lanka Sathosa and we will make it viable and keep it in the public sector," the Minister said during a live television program.

