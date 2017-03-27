Sri Lanka's state owned retail networ...

Sri Lanka's state owned retail network chain Sathosa will not be privatized, Minister vows

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen has assured that the country's largest state owned retail network chain Lanka Sathosa is strengthened by the government and will not be privatized. "This sales network is being strengthened by us...We will not privatize Lanka Sathosa and we will make it viable and keep it in the public sector," the Minister said during a live television program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC