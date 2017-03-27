Sri Lanka's state owned retail network chain Sathosa will not be privatized, Minister vows
Mar 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen has assured that the country's largest state owned retail network chain Lanka Sathosa is strengthened by the government and will not be privatized. "This sales network is being strengthened by us...We will not privatize Lanka Sathosa and we will make it viable and keep it in the public sector," the Minister said during a live television program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC