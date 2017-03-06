Sri Lanka's MAS Holdings joins hands ...

Sri Lanka's MAS Holdings joins hands with UNFPA to ensure gender-mainstreamed corporate policies

Mar 07, Colombo:

Mar 07, Colombo: Sri Lankan conglomerate specializing in manufacturing of clothing lingerie, MAS Capital has joined hands with the United Nations Population Fund in Sri Lanka to ensure strengthened corporate policies and programs that focus on identifying gaps and gender inequalities in the working environment. As the largest private-sector employer of women, MAS Capital is committed to ensure its female employees work in an environment that is conducive for women, the UNFPA Sri Lanka said.

