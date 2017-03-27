Sri Lanka's leader backs arrests of '...

Sri Lanka's leader backs arrests of 'official' killers

Al Jazeera

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has pledged not to protect anyone guilty of murder during the civil war, signalling a green light for the prosecution of security officers allegedly involved in a death squad that targeted civilians. Sirisena, who has been criticised for failing to establish credible investigations into war-era abuses , said on Wednesday he would not stand by murderers but would defend "war heroes" who helped crush the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

Chicago, IL

