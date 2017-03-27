Sri Lanka's leader backs arrests of 'official' killers

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has pledged not to protect anyone guilty of murder during the civil war, signalling a green light for the prosecution of security officers allegedly involved in a death squad that targeted civilians. Sirisena, who has been criticised for failing to establish credible investigations into war-era abuses , said on Wednesday he would not stand by murderers but would defend "war heroes" who helped crush the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

