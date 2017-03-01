Sri Lanka's drought won't hit budget ...

Sri Lanka's drought won't hit budget deficit, finance minister says

The worst drought to hit Sir Lanka in 40 years may cost the government up to 40 billion rupees , but shoud not worsen the fiscal deficit, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Friday. Sri Lanka has already decided to import its staple food -- rice -- after local rice farmers were forced to abandon cultivation due to severe water shortages.

