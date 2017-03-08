Sri Lanka's Defense Secretary is expected to be replaced

Mar 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Defense Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi is tipped to be replaced by an officer from the Attorney General's office shortly, according to a local media report. The report by EconomyNext citing official sources said Hettiarachchi, who turns 67 on March 20, will be replaced by Senior Additional Solicitor General Kapila Waidyaratne, President's Counsel.

