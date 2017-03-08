Sri Lanka's Defense Secretary is expected to be replaced
Mar 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Defense Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi is tipped to be replaced by an officer from the Attorney General's office shortly, according to a local media report. The report by EconomyNext citing official sources said Hettiarachchi, who turns 67 on March 20, will be replaced by Senior Additional Solicitor General Kapila Waidyaratne, President's Counsel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC