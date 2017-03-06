Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank wins international award for Best Sustainable Strategies

Mar 07, Colombo: A strategic approach to sustainable business has won the Commercial Bank of Ceylon a prestigious award at the Global Sustainability and CSR Excellence and Leadership Awards in Mumbai, India. The country's benchmark private sector bank received the award for 'Developing Sustainable Strategies' at these awards, and was the only Sri Lankan corporate entity to be honored at the event at Taj Lands End Hotel.

