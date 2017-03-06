Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank wins inte...

Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank wins international award for Best Sustainable Strategies

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 07, Colombo: A strategic approach to sustainable business has won the Commercial Bank of Ceylon a prestigious award at the Global Sustainability and CSR Excellence and Leadership Awards in Mumbai, India. The country's benchmark private sector bank received the award for 'Developing Sustainable Strategies' at these awards, and was the only Sri Lankan corporate entity to be honored at the event at Taj Lands End Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC