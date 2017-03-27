Sri Lankan tea workers demand more wo...

Sri Lankan tea workers demand more work, protest privatization

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: World News Report

Tea plantation workers in Sri Lanka have demanded an increase in their working days, while protesting the government's move to privatize the Hare Park tea estate in Kandy. Govindasamy Chithrani, 60, a mother of three and tea plucker, said plantation workers never get the chance to work 25 days per month as stated in their collective agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC