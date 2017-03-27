Sri Lankan tea workers demand more work, protest privatization
Tea plantation workers in Sri Lanka have demanded an increase in their working days, while protesting the government's move to privatize the Hare Park tea estate in Kandy. Govindasamy Chithrani, 60, a mother of three and tea plucker, said plantation workers never get the chance to work 25 days per month as stated in their collective agreement.
