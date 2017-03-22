Sri Lankan shares fall to 1-yr closing low, breaching key barrier
Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a more than one-year closing low, breaching a key psychological barrier of 6,000, as expectations of an interest rate hike continued to drag down the market ahead of the central bank's policy review. The Colombo stock index closed down 0.7 percent at 5,996.65, its lowest close since March 15, 2016.
