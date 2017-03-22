Sri Lankan shares fall to 1-yr closin...

Sri Lankan shares fall to 1-yr closing low, breaching key barrier

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a more than one-year closing low, breaching a key psychological barrier of 6,000, as expectations of an interest rate hike continued to drag down the market ahead of the central bank's policy review. The Colombo stock index closed down 0.7 percent at 5,996.65, its lowest close since March 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC