Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on importer dlr demand after IMF statement
The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand, dealers said, a day after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility. Following its second review of a $1.5 billion three-year loan programme, the IMF said it had discussed with Sri Lankan authorities the need to push forward with reforms due to an uncertain external environment.
