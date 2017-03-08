Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on impor...

Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on importer dlr demand after IMF statement

Reuters

The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand, dealers said, a day after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility. Following its second review of a $1.5 billion three-year loan programme, the IMF said it had discussed with Sri Lankan authorities the need to push forward with reforms due to an uncertain external environment.

Chicago, IL

