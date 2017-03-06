Sri Lankan rupee ends slightly weaker...

Sri Lankan rupee ends slightly weaker on importer dollar demand

The Sri Lankan rupee ended marginally weaker in thin trade on Monday, as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback remittances, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards ending at 151.85/95 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 151.80/90.

