Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on exporter dollar sales

13 hrs ago

The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters and banks outpaced importer dollar demand, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active with two-week forwards ending slightly firmer at 151.70/80 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 151.80/152.00.

Chicago, IL

