Sri Lankan rupee edges up on dollar sales
The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly higher on Friday as exporter dollar sales and inward remittances surpassed demand for the greenback by importers, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards ending at 151.80/90 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 151.90/152.00.
