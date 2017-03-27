Sri Lankan Prime Minister declares government's full support for religious reconciliation

Mar 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the national unity government is determined build a unitary country with reconciliation among all communities and declares its full support to create religious reconciliation. Speaking at a function organized for the unveiling of a replica of the Aukana Buddha Statue at the Sri Abhaya Vijayashramaya at Suduwella in Maradana Wednesday, the Premier said the Sri Lankans have now united and it is not only religious reconciliation but that of reconciliation among various communities is important.

