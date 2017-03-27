Sri Lankan President will not protect anyone found guilty of crimes...
Mar 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena Wednesday said he is not prepared to make any war hero a suspect in the charges leveled against the armed forces and the government on the alleged violations of human rights during the war against terrorism. However, he emphasized that he will not protect anyone found guilty of crimes not connected to the national security and murders of journalists or sportsmen regardless of whether the perpetrators are in the armed forces or police.
