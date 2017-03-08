Sri Lankan President launches program...

Sri Lankan President launches program to build an intelligent young generation

Mar 11, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Friday launched a program for the youth to develop skills necessary for the development of the country. The President yesterday inaugurated the Pulathisi Youth Camp -"Youth for the Country", the first of the series of youth camps at the Royal College in Polonnaruwa.

