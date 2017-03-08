Sri Lankan President assures stability of his government

Mar 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized that even though some sections of the society entertain the thought that the present government would collapse today or tomorrow, he would not allow any room for it and asserted that the government will fulfill its duties and responsibilities within the appropriate time frame in accordance with the mandate of the people. He made these remarks addressing the "Deranabisheka Ceremony" held at the Public Ground, Wellawaya on Monday to distribute title deeds to people in Uva Wellassa.

