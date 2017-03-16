Sri Lankan President arrives in Moscow on state visit
Mar 22, Moscow: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena, who left the country Wednesday for a three-day state visit to Russia arrived in Moscow, marking the first state visit by a Sri Lankan head of the state in four decades. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov, Chief of Protocol and other high officials of the Russian Federation and Sri Lankan ambassador Saman Weerasinghe warmly received the President on arrival at the Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow.
