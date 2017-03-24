Sri Lankan PM says spread of dengue p...

Sri Lankan PM says spread of dengue part of health crisis in Asia

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday informed his parliament that the spread of dengue in the island country was part of a health crises looming in Asia. A report quoting Wickremesinghe said that the spread of dengue in Sri Lanka and the spread of diseases in other Asian countries were a part of one health crisis in the region.

