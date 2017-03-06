Sri Lankan MPs Join South Asian lawma...

Sri Lankan MPs Join South Asian lawmakers to priorities and...

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 06, Colombo: Four members of Parliament from Sri Lanka have joined fellow lawmakers from across South Asia in the first meeting of 'The South Asia Parliamentarian Platform for Children', to agree ways to priorities and safeguard children's rights in a region that is home to over 1.7 billion people including 621 million children under the age of 18. The two day event, which took place on the 2 and 3 March in Kathmandu, was organized by UNICEF South Asia in coordination with the Parliament of Nepal. Despite economic growth and consequent improvements in realizing the rights of children, massive disparities still exist preventing children from living in dignity, reaching their full potential and making choices about their futures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC