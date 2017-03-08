Sri Lankan government to bring new laws to curb organized crime
Mar 10, Colombo: The government plans to enact new laws to curb organized crime, Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake said. He said the government will introduce an Organized Crime Prevention Act to control drug trafficking as well.
