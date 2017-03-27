Sri Lankan delegation visits Reunion Island to foster cooperation

Apr 01, Colombo: On invitation from the French Agency for Development , an Official Delegation headed by M.I.M. Rafeek, Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs will visit the Reunion Island from 1 to 7 of April 2017. The delegation is comprised of key public officers, Director General of Department of External Resources, Director General of the Department of National Planning and representatives from Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, National Water Supply and Drainage Board and Ceylon Electricity Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.