Sri Lankan craftsmen felicitated for the first time at Shilpa Abhimani National Handicrafts Awards

Mar 01, Kandy: An unprecedented number of Sri Lankan craftsmen were felicitated for the first time at Shilpa Abhimani National Handicrafts Awards ceremony held Wednesday in Polgolla, Kandy under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena. President Sirisena was joined by the Minister of Industry & Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen and the State Minister of Industry & Commerce Champika Premadasa to bestow the accolades to the talented men and women in the crafts sector at today's event.

