Sri Lankan Court rejects request to summon former Army Major General Shavendra Silva

Mar 31, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Thursday rejected a request to summon a top ranking Army officer and a former diplomat in connection with the disappearance of a former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam leader. Mullaitivu Magistrate M. Samsudeen yesterday rejected a request to summon former Major General Shavendra Silva before the Court in connection with the disappearance of a senior LTTE leader Sinnathurai Sasitharan alias Elialan during the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.