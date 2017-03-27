Sri Lankan Court rejects request to s...

Sri Lankan Court rejects request to summon former Army Major General Shavendra Silva

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 31, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Thursday rejected a request to summon a top ranking Army officer and a former diplomat in connection with the disappearance of a former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam leader. Mullaitivu Magistrate M. Samsudeen yesterday rejected a request to summon former Major General Shavendra Silva before the Court in connection with the disappearance of a senior LTTE leader Sinnathurai Sasitharan alias Elialan during the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC