Sri Lankaa s First Dairy Innovation Kitchen

Sri Lanka's foodies are set to receive a delicious boost to their out-of-home dining experience, with Fonterra's opening of the country's first dairy innovation kitchen for the foodservice industry. With increased urbanisation and more Sri Lankans eating out of home, Colombo, a city with more than two million people, is seeing new international hotel chains, restaurants, bakeries and other food outlets spring up around the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.