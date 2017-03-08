Sri Lanka with a stable democracy is important to U.S. national interests - U.S. lawmaker
Mar 13, Colombo: The House Democracy Partnership , a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives visited the island country of Sri Lanka that rests along the core shipping lane connecting east Asia to the Middle East and Africa last month. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill, who chairs the HDP, led the four-man delegation during the February congressional recess to promote the on-going partnership between HDP and Sri Lanka Parliament while strengthening democratic institutions and deepening bilateral relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC