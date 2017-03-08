Sri Lanka with a stable democracy is ...

Sri Lanka with a stable democracy is important to U.S. national interests - U.S. lawmaker

Mar 13, Colombo: The House Democracy Partnership , a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives visited the island country of Sri Lanka that rests along the core shipping lane connecting east Asia to the Middle East and Africa last month. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill, who chairs the HDP, led the four-man delegation during the February congressional recess to promote the on-going partnership between HDP and Sri Lanka Parliament while strengthening democratic institutions and deepening bilateral relations.

Chicago, IL

