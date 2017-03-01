Sri Lanka: Wickramasinghe protects unpunished war criminals of SL Military Intelligence

In an effort to get rid of the details of those named by the victims, the military intelligence officers and operatives are being transferred to separate divisions or offered early retirement, informed EPDP paramilitary sources told TamilNet on Saturday. The victims who appeared in front of the so-called LLRC and other presidential commissions in the past have identified or at least provided credible details on the officers who were in charge of the areas or operations under which their kith and kin were abducted.

