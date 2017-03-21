Sri Lanka War Crimes: Tamil Victims Appeal to UN Human Rights Council - Don't Give Extention of Time

JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, March 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- We, whose daughters, sons and husbands were killed, disappeared, sexually assaulted or raped by Sri Lankan Security Forces are appealing to the UN Human Rights Council not to give any extension of time to the Sri Lankan Government on the Resolution 30/1. Already time and space was given, but Sri Lankan Government ignored the previous Resolution.

