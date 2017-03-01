Sri Lanka War Crimes: Tamil Leaders and Victims Jointly Urge UN Not...

Sri Lanka War Crimes: Tamil Leaders a...

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, March 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joint Appeal to the UN Human Rights Council by Tamil Elected Representatives and Victims We, the undersigned democratically elected Representatives of the Tamil people and victim groups are writing to the Member States of the UN Human Rights Council with the following requests: Requests: 1) We urge you not to give any extension of time to the Sri Lankan Government to fulfill its commitment to the unanimously adopted UN Human Rights Council Resolution 30/1 on accountability beyond its March 2017 deadline. Sri Lanka voluntarily co-sponsored this Resolution and committed to fully implement the requirements of the Resolution by March 2017.

