Sri Lanka wants to reduce China's stake in strategic port deal

Sri Lanka's government wants a Chinese company to agree to cut its stake in a strategic port project by up to a quarter, as part of a renegotiation aimed at blunting public and political opposition to the deal. A group of Sri Lankan visitors at the new deep water shipping port watch Chinese dredging ships work in Hambantota, 240 km southeast of Colombo, March 24, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.