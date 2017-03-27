Sri Lanka wants to reduce China's stake in strategic port deal

Sri Lanka's government wants a Chinese company to agree to cut its stake in a strategic port project by up to a quarter, as part of a renegotiation aimed at blunting public and political opposition to the deal. After signing an agreement in December, state-run China Merchants Port Holdings had been expected to pay $1.12 billion for a 99-year lease on an 80 percent stake in Sri Lanka's southern Hambantota port - part of Beijing's ambitious plans to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.

