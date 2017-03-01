Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 1st Test
The first Test of two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka will hope to regain confidence with this series after being whitewashed in South Africa by 3-0.
