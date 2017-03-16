Sri Lanka: Uprooted Tamils in Mannaaar launch continuous protest braving SL Navy threat

The struggle was inspired by the continuous protest by the people of Keappaa-pulavu in Mullaith-theevu district, who have been waging their struggle for almost two months now. The uprooted Tamils residing at Malang-ku'lam and Kaayaa-kuzhi gathered along Mannaar - Puththa'lam Highway announcing their struggle.

