Sri Lanka to sign two agreements with...

Sri Lanka to sign two agreements with Indonesia during President's visit to Jakarta next week

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka will sign two bilateral memorandums of understanding with Indonesia during President Maithripala Sirisena's official visit to Jakarta next week, a statement on cabinet decisions said. Accepting an invitation extended by Indonesia to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders' Summit and conduct a state visit, President Sirisena will visit Jakarta on 7-8 March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC