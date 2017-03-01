Sri Lanka to sign two agreements with Indonesia during President's visit to Jakarta next week

Mar 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka will sign two bilateral memorandums of understanding with Indonesia during President Maithripala Sirisena's official visit to Jakarta next week, a statement on cabinet decisions said. Accepting an invitation extended by Indonesia to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders' Summit and conduct a state visit, President Sirisena will visit Jakarta on 7-8 March.

