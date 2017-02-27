Sri Lanka to establish first Sea Cucu...

Sri Lanka to establish first Sea Cucumber farm catering to international market

Mar 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatics Resources Development will open a Sea Cucumber farm to cater to the international market, the Ministry said. Demand for Sea Cucumber in international market is growing even though it is not much popularized among the Sri Lankan community.

