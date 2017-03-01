Sri Lanka: Slow progress on crucial j...

Sri Lanka: Slow progress on crucial justice

Friday

The slow pace of transitional justice in Sri Lanka and the lack of a comprehensive strategy to address accountability for past crimes risk derailing the momentum towards lasting peace, reconciliation and stability, according to a report issued by the UN Human Rights Office today. The report acknowledges that there have been positive advances on human rights and constitutional reform.

