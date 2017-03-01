Sri Lanka: SL Minister, Councillor behind veiled threats to LRC Director in Batticaloa
Both the SL minister and the EPC councillor were trying to instruct the LRC Deputy Director to desist from objecting illegal land grab in Tha'laavaay, situated in Ea'raavoor-pattu divison, the sources further said. Prior to the assassination attempt, Mr Wimalraj had complained to his superiors at the LRC in Colombo, specifically mentioning the names of the SL Deputy Minister and the EPC Councillor, who are Tamil-speaking Muslims from Batticaloa.
