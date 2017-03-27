Sri Lanka signals arrests over high-p...

Sri Lanka signals arrests over high-profile killings1 hour ago

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said today he would not protect anyone guilty of murder during the civil war, flagging arrests for a spate of high-profile crimes allegedly perpetrated by security forces. Sirisena, who has been criticised for failing to establish credible investigations into war-era abuses, said he would not stand by murderers but would defend "war heroes" who helped crush the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

Chicago, IL

