Sri Lanka, Russia pledge to enhance economic cooperation
Mar 23, Moscow: Sri Lanka and Russia have pledged to enhance long term economic cooperation and affirmed to build a strong foundation to take bilateral relations to a new high. These sentiments were expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Maithripala Sirisena during the historic meeting at the Green Room in Kremlin Thursday, President's Media Division said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
