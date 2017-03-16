Sri Lanka, Russia pledge to enhance e...

Sri Lanka, Russia pledge to enhance economic cooperation

Thursday Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 23, Moscow: Sri Lanka and Russia have pledged to enhance long term economic cooperation and affirmed to build a strong foundation to take bilateral relations to a new high. These sentiments were expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Maithripala Sirisena during the historic meeting at the Green Room in Kremlin Thursday, President's Media Division said.

Chicago, IL

