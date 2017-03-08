Sri Lanka releases 77 of 85 Indian fi...

Sri Lanka releases 77 of 85 Indian fishermen held on Saturday

Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka has released 77 of 85 Indian fishermen arrested last week after an alleged firing incident that resulted in the death of an Indian fisherman. The released fishermen are presently in Jaffna and would soon be repatriated.

Chicago, IL

